SAP Community

In this SAP Community Call from 6 October 2020, SAP Champion Michelle Crapo shows in a "SAP Community Virtual Tour" all the things that the community can do for you. Whether you need a quick answer to a question or new ideas for your projects, the community can deliver. With its Q&A section and blog posts, the community provides a great source of knowledge with a large number of experts in all time zones who can assist you.