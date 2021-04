SAP Community

In this replay of the Virtual Tour With SAP Champions held on 21st July 2020 with SAP Champions Bärbel Winkler was an informal get-together. Bärbel gave a virtual tour of SAP Community. She started by sharing best practices and real-life examples that thought the audience how to get the most out of the Q&A and blogging systems, answered questions about benefiting from the site's features, and led an open discussion for attendees.