Join Jan Schaffner, Head of Central Engineering at SAP, for an update on SAP’s integration strategy. SAP’s integration plan in the cloud focuses on the holistic integration between SAP-to-SAP applications, both from a technology and business process perspective. By doing so, we deliver significant value to our customers: end-to-end process integration accelerates the speed of innovation, lowers the risk of integration and reduces the complexity of operations.