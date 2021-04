SAP Community

In this replay of the call SAP Service Ticket Intelligence - the best practice of SAP Partner Ticket Intelligence held on Aug 5, 2020, Haodan Yang, Ying Sun, and Tarun Singhal cover an introduction of Service Ticket Intelligence, its new features and use cases. They shared the best practice of how Partner Ticket Intelligence(PTI) team is integrating Service Ticket Intelligence into their ICfP system, creating benefits by achieving 40+% automation rate of 130k tickets per year.