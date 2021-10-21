Community
Community Live
SAP Community Call - SAP CTO Juergen Mueller
SAP Community
October 21, 2021
SAP CTO Juergen Mueller provides insight into what to expect at this year's SAP TechEd and shares some exciting updates and progress of
#SAPBTP
. Joining Juergen is JG Chirapurath, SAP's new Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer for SAP BTP.
Localization – a strategic priority for SAP and a must-have for enterprises
SAP Community
October 13, 2021
Driving More Sustainable Operations with the SAP EHS platform
SAP Community
October 8, 2021
Process Discovery: The starting point for your digital transformation journey
SAP Community
October 7, 2021
Low-Code Application Development with AppGyver and Business application Studio
SAP Community
October 6, 2021
SAP Workflow Management - Integration and Visibility
SAP Community
October 4, 2021
Connecting People Across the Intelligent Enterprise
SAP Community
September 30, 2021
SAP Learning – Conversation between the Chief Learning Officer and an SAP Mentor
SAP Community
September 16, 2021
Building a Resilient, Sustainable Supply Chain from Design to Operate
SAP Community
September 15, 2021
SAP for Me: Why other tools must follow
SAP Community
September 7, 2021
Introducing SAP Product Footprint Management
SAP Community
August 30, 2021
Getting Granular on SAP's Industry Cloud
SAP Community
August 23, 2021
SAP Data Warehouse Cloud – Overview of Recent Innovations and Future Innovation Areas
SAP Community
August 11, 2021
Sustainability at SAP: Creating positive economic, social and environmental impact
SAP Community
August 3, 2021
SAP Road Map Explorer
SAP Community
July 28, 2021
From Discovery to Implementation with SAP Business Technology Platform (APJ)
SAP Community
July 26, 2021
Optimize procurement with intelligent integrated Source to Pay processes
SAP Community
July 21, 2021
Sustainability is on demand
SAP Community
July 20, 2021
SAP HANA Cloud, data lake Overview
SAP Community
July 15, 2021
SAP HANA Cloud Overview
SAP Community
July 14, 2021
How to Consume SAP AI Business Services using Cloud Integration Content
SAP Community
July 12, 2021
Explore SAP's integration reference content for your End-to-End business processes
SAP Community
July 8, 2021
SAP Analytics Cloud – Overview of Recent Innovations
SAP Community
July 7, 2021
Introducing the new business content for workforce planning with SAP Analytics Cloud
SAP Community
July 7, 2021
Enabling Your Workforce for Success
SAP Community
July 6, 2021
Low-code/No-code development with SAP BTP
SAP Community
July 5, 2021
RISE with SAP – Your Path to the intelligent enterprise
SAP Community
June 29, 2021
SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App: analyze your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and cloud (APJ session)
SAP Community
June 28, 2021
SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App: analyze your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and cloud (Americas session)
SAP Community
June 28, 2021
SAP Enable Now (ToM June) // SAP Community Call - What about the End User who is helping them?
SAP Community
June 24, 2021
SAP Cloud SDK series: Easy consumption of OpenAPI services using OpenAPI Client Generator of SAP Cloud SDK for JS
SAP Community
June 23, 2021
SAP Data Intelligence - Hybrid Data Management
SAP Community
June 22, 2021
Customer Journey from On premise Integration to the Cloud
SAP Community
June 21, 2021
Lead to Cash: Turn prospects into lifetime customers
SAP Community
June 17, 2021
Ticket Clustering of Service Ticket Intelligence
SAP Community
June 15, 2021
SAP Community Call with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller
SAP Community
May 28, 2021
A closer look at SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
SAP Community
May 27, 2021
Diverse Integrations at SIKA AG
SAP Community
May 26, 2021
SAP Intelligent RPA: Automate procurement function with SAP Ariba + Q&A session
SAP Community
May 26, 2021
Cross-application Analytics for integrated Business Processes
SAP Community
May 25, 2021
SAP Integration Suite: Leveraging SAP's Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (Americas Session)
SAP Community
May 20, 2021
SAP Integration Suite: Leveraging SAP's Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (APJ Session)
SAP Community
May 20, 2021
Let's Talk About SAP's Product Strategy with Thomas Saueressig
SAP Community
May 19, 2021
Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud in SAP Applications
SAP Community
May 6, 2021
Integration Suite Overview and How its Accelerating Third-party Integrations
SAP Community
April 30, 2021
Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services
SAP Community
April 29, 2021
The Analytical Journey of Creating a Recommendation System in SAP for Me (April)
SAP Community
April 24, 2021
Simplifying Approvals Across the Intelligent Suite via One Workflow Inbox
SAP Community
April 22, 2021
Latest Developments in UI5
SAP Community
April 14, 2021
How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management
SAP Community
April 1, 2021
Predict Missing Master Data & Transactional Data using SAP AI Business Services
SAP Community
March 31, 2021
The Analytical Journey of Creating a Recommendation System in SAP for Me
SAP Community
March 24, 2021
Seamless User Experience Explained
SAP Community
March 18, 2021
Automate and extend your business processes with SAP Workflow Management
SAP Community
March 18, 2021
Aligned Domain Models in Action
SAP Community
March 16, 2021
Enabling a more modular master data management
SAP Community
March 11, 2021
RISE with SAP - Stay ahead of change in the new normal
SAP Community
March 5, 2021
Artificial Intelligence at SAP - Strategy Update
SAP Community
March 3, 2021
How to use application entities in Automations with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0
SAP Community
February 25, 2021
Digital Supply Chain Experience with SAP Conversational AI
SAP Community
February 22, 2021
Q&A Session with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller
SAP Community
February 15, 2021
SAP Cloud SDK series: February 9th call
SAP Community
February 9, 2021
How we Develop a State-of-the-art SAP Portal Using UI5 and More! (Part 2/2: Performance & Backend)
SAP Community
February 4, 2021
Intelligent Enterprises are Integrated Enterprises
SAP Community
January 28, 2021
How we Develop a State-of-the-art SAP Portal Using UI5 and More! (Part 1/2: Frontend)
SAP Community
December 18, 2020
Leveraging SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent RPA for Dispute Management
SAP Community
December 17, 2020
SAP TechEd highlights and upcoming 2021 SAP Community activities
SAP Community
December 17, 2020
Digital Learning at the Speed of Change
SAP Community
December 16, 2020
SAP Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Johann & Colleague Domi
SAP Community
December 15, 2020
What's New with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0
SAP Community
December 14, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community-December
SAP Community
December 2, 2020
Introduction to Git-enabled CTS
SAP Community
November 24, 2020
Managing the Lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning Scenarios
SAP Community
November 18, 2020
Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Fausto Motter
Jerry Janda
November 18, 2020
Efficient DevOps with SAP Cloud Platform
SAP Community
October 30, 2020
Plan Your Cloud Journey with Maintenance Planner
SAP Community
October 28, 2020
Software Logistics Solutions from SAP in a Hybrid World
SAP Community
October 22, 2020
Virtual Tour With SAP Champion Nil Peksen
Jerry Janda
October 20, 2020
SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour With SAP Champion Michelle Crapo
SAP Community
October 13, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community
SAP Community
October 13, 2020
SAP Community Call: What's New in 2006 to 2009 releases
SAP Community
October 8, 2020
SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation
SAP Community
October 7, 2020
SAP Community call: Digital Process Automation with SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management
SAP Community
September 25, 2020
SAP Community Call: Digital Skills for the Digital Age
SAP Community
September 23, 2020
SAP Community Call on SAP Ariba Extensibility – your innovation paintbrush
SAP Community
September 10, 2020
SAP Community Call: SAP Community Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Masa in Japanese / バーチャルツアー日本語開催
SAP Community
September 8, 2020
SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Marssel Vilaça in Portuguese
SAP Community
August 18, 2020
SAP Community Call: Integrating SAP Intelligent RPA and SAP Conversational AI
SAP Community
August 17,
SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour With SAP Champion Marssel Vilaça
SAP Community
August 13, 2020
SAP Community Call: Post #Data2Outcome Virtual Summit Get Together
SAP Community
August 7, 2020
SAP Community Call: Hidden Gems - Intelligent RPA and Document Processing
SAP Community
August 7, 2020
SAP Community Call: SAP Service Ticket Intelligence
SAP Community
August 6, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK series - Jun 2020
SAP Community
August 4, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community - May 2020
SAP Community
August 4, 2020
SAP Community call: SAP’s Product Strategy
SAP Community
August 3, 2020
SAP Community call: Business Applications and Process Automation Built
SAP Community
August 3, 2020
SAP Community Call: Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services
SAP Community
July 31, 2020
SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour With SAP Champion Bärbel Winkler
SAP Community
July 27, 2020
SAP Community call: SAP S/4HANA best practices content for SAP Intelligent RPA
SAP Community
July 21, 2020
SAP Community Call: The integration journey towards an Integrated, Intelligent Suite
SAP Community
July 12, 2020
SAP Community Call: SAP Cloud Platform - The Big Picture with Gunther Rothermel
SAP Community
July 9, 2020
SAP Community Call: July 7th SAP Cloud SDK update call
SAP Community
July 9, 2020
SAP Community Call: Strategy towards Adaptability, Innovation and Business Value
SAP Community
July 2, 2020
Add-On Uninstallation Process & Simulation Tool
SAP Community
June 25, 2020
Post SAPPHIRE Get-Together
SAP Community
June 22, 2020
CTO call with Community
SAP Community
June 10, 2020
How to manage errors during bot execution
SAP Community
May 28, 2020
What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience/ Development
SAP Community
May 26, 2020
Intelligent Document Processing - SAP Intelligent RPA and ABBYY FlexiCapture
SAP Community
May 26, 2020
What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience Development
SAP Community
May 20, 2020
SAP Intelligent Business Process Management – Overview and Update
SAP Community
May 18, 2020
How to use Document Information Extraction service
SAP Community
May 12, 2020
What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for Product Management Bus.Dev.
SAP Community
May 5, 2020
How to trigger attended scenarios with SAP Intelligent RPA
SAP Community
April 30, 2020
How SAP AI Business Services can Optimize your Business Processes
SAP Community
April 28, 2020
Deep dive - Master data quality management with SAP Master Data Governance
SAP Community
April 22, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community - Apr 2020
SAP Community
April 8, 2020
How to use credentials and variables with Cloud Factory in SAP Intelligent RPA
SAP Community
April 7, 2020
Master data quality management with SAP Master Data Governance (March 31 2020)
SAP Community
April 3, 2020
The UI5 Tooling – a modern CLI-based development experience!
SAP Community
April 1, 2020
News And Expert Insights About Consolidation In SAP Master Data Governance
SAP Community
April 1, 2020
Replay: What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for Product Management/Business Dev
SAP Community
March 10, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK series
SAP Community
March 5, 2020
How to build enterprise chatbots with SAP Conversational AI
SAP Community
February 28, 2020
SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community - Feb 2020
SAP Community
February 7, 2020
Agile Product Management for Machine Learning
SAP Community
February 4, 2020