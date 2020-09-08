Community Live

SAP Community Call: SAP Community Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Masa in Japanese / バーチャルツアー日本語開催
September 8, 2020
This SAP Community Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Masayuki Sekihara was held in Japanese on September 1st, 2020
Learn how to utilize SAP Community and share your knowledge in SAP Community. Language is in Japanese. Check out this blog post to learn more about this Virtual Tour.
SAP Community の活用方法を紹介します。皆さんの知識をブログでシェアしましょう。参加者でカジュアルに日本語でディスカッションします: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/08/13/sap-...