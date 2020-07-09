Community Live

SAP Community Call: SAP Cloud Platform - The Big Picture with Gunther Rothermel
SAP Community
July 9, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform gives your business the flexibility and agility it needs to survive in the new normal. Join Gunther Rothermel, President SAP Cloud Platform for an insightful, interactive community call on how SAP Cloud Platform fits into the bigger picture at SAP, what’s new and what the future has in store. If you would like to learn more about SAP Cloud Platform prior to the session, take a look at the SAP Cloud Platform Discovery Center https://discovery-center.cloud.sap/