Community Live

In this replay of the SAP Community call: Business Applications and Process Automation Built & Deployed Safely by Anyone in the Intelligent Enterprise, held on July 31st, 2020, Max Wessel, Chief Innovation Officer, and Sebastian Schrötel, Head of Intelligent RPA, Technology & Innovation at SAP SE talked about the new low-code and no-code tooling includes a no-code process extension studio that will decrease the cost and complexity of implementing SAP extensions by an order of magnitude (Ruum by SAP) and a no-code environment that will enable citizen developers to automate any business process (SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation).