Community Live

SAP Community

This series of calls for SAP Community gives you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series is conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. The calls introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. The presentation for this call is also available at https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/05/6e5f7c6b-957d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html Visit SAP Community to learn more about Community Calls: https://community.sap.com/resources/community-calls