Community Live

SAP Community

Get regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Visit SAP Community to learn more about Community Calls: https://community.sap.com/resources/community-calls