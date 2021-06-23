Community Live

SAP Community

There are hundreds of OpenAPI services published on SAP Business Hub. To consume these services in your cloud applications you would make use of connectivity services and write a lot of boilerplate code in addition to your business logic. The SAP Cloud SDK provides means to generate type-safe clients for OpenAPI services (in Java, Javascript, or Typescript) so that you can focus on developing the core business functionality of your application. In this session, you will learn how to conveniently consume OpenAPI services on SAP BTP using the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript. You will also learn how to offer and configure your services as a pregenerated client specifically for your service in case you are a service owner.