Community Live

During this session, recent innovations and enhancements of SAP Analytics Cloud will be presented. Topics covered include the release of the New Model, the simplified navigation as well as the watchlist capability. With the New Model users gain more flexibility defining their data models including handling multi-currency use-cases. The simplified navigation is designed to be intuitive and consistent across the products and to provide an experience that is optimized for the needs of every user. Finally, the watchlist capability is designed to allow information workers to independently explore, monitor, and act in response to business changes.