Community Live

Only 9% of the world’s plastic waste has been reused or recycled. At the same time, we are faced with a huge ocean plastics problem, and avoiding plastic packaging is expected to have a significant impact on global greenhouse gas emissions. As a consequence, more than 400 Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes and plastic taxes are either already in place or are planned around the world. Thus, avoiding plastic waste, increasing recycling rates and designing products for easy recyclability has a direct impact on organization’s profitability. However, determining waste compositions and calculating EPR fees across numerous product lines and adhering to a growing number of different EPR declaration schemes has become a big challenge for organizations. Join this SAP Community Call to learn how SAP’s initiative around the Circular Economy and SAP Responsible Design and Production in particular can help organizations to cope with these challenges!