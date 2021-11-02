Community Live

SAP Community

When a company develops, produces, sells, or transports products, efficient compliance with an increasing number of regulatory, sustainability and stakeholder requirements is a must. Compliance with corresponding requirements is part of the company’s responsibility concerning the safety and environmental soundness of its products. In this session, you will learn how SAP S/4HANA for product compliance automates compliance processes and helps ensure product compliance throughout the product lifecycle. You will see a short demo of the new capabilities and get an insight into planned developments and the new SAP Community page for SAP product compliance applications.