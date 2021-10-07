Community Live

SAP Community

Any successful digital transformation story includes the analysis of current business processes, their performance and existing gaps that can be filled with SAP S/4HANA. The question is: What is the best way to get these insights? And the answer is: Process Discovery. With this free self-service customers can gain unique insights into current business process performance, system usage and industry benchmarks. As well as tailor-made recommendations for SAP S/4HANA functionalities and process automation across end to end business processes. These personalized insights, not only show the value of SAP S/4HANA for your business, they are also the starting point to leverage SAP Business Technology Platform capabilities, such as SAP Intelligent Robotic Automation or machine learning apps, like SAP Cash Application. Combining SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP capabilities you can accelerate business process improvement. Process Discovery is a key element of RISE with SAP. Join this session and understand how to get started with Process Discovery.