Community Live

SAP Community

There are many business scenarios in the enterprise, where classifying or predicting various kinds of data, either master data or transactional data is an important task. Many of these tasks are done manually taking a significant amount of time and resulting in errors as well. Using AI can help automate such manual processes. In this webinar, we will look at how Data Attribute Recommendation Service, which is part of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio, can help automate such business scenarios.