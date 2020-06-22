Community Live

SAP Community

In this replay of "SAP Community Call: Post SAPPHIRE Get-Together" held on June 19, 2020 our SAP Community Influencers, Tammy Powlas (SAP Mentor), Chris Kernaghan (SAP Mentor) and Sue Keohan (SAP Champion) together with their SAP Community Influencer Program lead Katarina Nonhebel, invited the community to share their experience from this year’s SAPPHIRE NOW + ASUG Annual Conference re-imagine online event. Since there could not be an SAP Community on-site gathering in Orlando, this virtual and very informal get-together was hosted.