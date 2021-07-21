Community Live

SAP Community

With economic volatility at an all-time high, organizations are dealing with extreme pressure to control costs, manage risks, sense opportunities and increase efficiency and productivity across source to pay processes. Procurement is at the centre stage of driving digital transformation. Integrated business processes are at the core of SAP’s vision and strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise. Within Source to Pay, SAP can help enterprises manage every part of the procurement process and all spend categories so they can move faster, run leaner, and stay ahead of customer demands and shifting economic factors. In this session, Explore SAP’s vision and delivery of intelligent innovations for next-gen procurement. Learn how organizations can consume end to end business processes in an integrated manner. Get an overview of suite qualities that characterize SAP’s intelligent suite of seamlessly integrated applications. Understand assets and resources available to consume