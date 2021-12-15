Community Live

SAP Community

The world is at an inflection point. Humanity faces its greatest challenges and must act collectively to solve them. How can software support a better future? What do customers want and need from SAP to do so? Becoming a sustainable, resilient, and intelligent enterprise that is right at your fingertips: Does this sound out of reach to you? Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering, will discuss the opportunities digitization brings, the role user experience plays and he is looking forward to your questions. Because these challenges must be tackled together.