Community Live

SAP Community

In an ideal world, your master data is in best fit for your business processes, at all times. However, reality shows that deliveries do not arrive, costing is based on wrong information, payments are rejected, and the supply chain suffers from hiccups – just to name a few examples. Sounds familiar to you?

Whether you have implemented thorough data stewardship processes or not, some things simply go wrong in daily business. As business processes evolve, data quality standards change and data that was perfect yesterday, might be broken today. With the recent release of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA 1809, you can use business rules to measure your data quality, find and fix errors in an efficient way, and show the effectiveness of your data quality initiatives.

The presentation as well as upcoming SAP Community Calls can be found here: https://community.sap.com/resources/community-calls