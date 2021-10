SAP Community

To address the growing need for agile application development to adapt to changing market conditions, no-code/low-code is one key pillar helping organizations to stay innovative. Analysts predict double-digit growth rates in the near future. In this session you'll learn about SAP's perspective in Low-code/no-code development and our new offerings on the Business Technology Platform: No-code development with SAP AppGyver and low-code development with Business Application Studio.