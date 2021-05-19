Community Live

SAP Community

What do customers want and need from SAP? What is SAP delivering now and into the future to enable customers to manage sustainability, while building resilient procurement and supply chains in a networked economy? That is what Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, understands. Join the session to hear Thomas discuss SAP’s product strategy as well as new developments in this board area like the recently announced SAP Design unit. Also bring your questions for Thomas to get more insights into SAP’s product strategy. Let’s talk.