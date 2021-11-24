Community Live

SAP Community

In June’s community call with Integration Black Belts we shared customers journey and best practices of moving from SAP Process Orchestration to SAP Integration Suite. In this session, Michal Krawczyk from Int4 AG, will share why it’s so crucial to automate such transition projects, both from the development and testing perspective. It is possible to drive such transitions quickly and efficiently without much manual involvement, and all of that can be achieved using automation solutions like Int4 IFTT (iPaas migration edition) . In this session, you will learn how leading chemical companies like Americas Styrenics LLC (AmSty) used the power of automation to simply their migration journey.