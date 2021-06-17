Community Live

SAP Community

In a changing world it is increasingly important to understand your customers, engage with them in the most effective way and meet or even exceed their expectations. Turning prospects into lifetime customers is the primary goal of companies worldwide. The Lead to Cash process brings together SAP Customer Experience solutions and SAP S/4HANA to achieve this goal. It creates a seamless experience not only for your customers, but also for your sales employees. In this SAP Community Call you will: - Get to know the Lead to Cash B2B Customer Journey and its benefits - Understand which activities are driven by the Lead to Cash process in SAP Customer Experience and SAP S/4HANA as part of the Intelligent Enterprise - Get an overview of distinct suite qualities that characterize SAP’s intelligent suite of seamlessly integrated applications - Learn which assets and resources are available to support your implementation projects along the Lead to Cash process Join this call and take the opportunity to ask your questions.