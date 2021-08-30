Community Live

SAP Community

More companies than ever are looking for a holistic solution to take the right steps towards climate action. You can start acting on climate change and reduce product footprints with SAP Product Footprint Management, a new cloud-native application built on SAP Business Technology Platform. The product takes a holistic approach to assess product footprints across the entire product life cycle, from cradle to grave, helping your company to assess the environmental impact of your products at a detailed level. In this session we will provide an overview of the innovations and capabilities of our solution. Join this SAP Community Call and take the opportunity to address your questions and be the one who makes a difference with SAP Product Footprint Management.