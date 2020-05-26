Community Live

SAP Community

Many business processes start with extracting data from a document. Doing this manually is a tedious and repetitive task. In this webinar, we'll show you how to combine the capabilities of SAP Intelligent RPA and ABBYY FlexiCapture on the basis of the use case “invoice processing”.

The following topics are covered:

1. Introduction & overview of SAP Intelligent RPA

2. Overview of ABBYY FlexiCapture

3. Combination of SAP Intelligent RPA & ABBYY FlexiCapture based on automating invoice processing.

4. Q&A