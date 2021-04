SAP Community

In this replay of the SAP Community call: How to use Document Information Extraction service, held on May 11, Jerome Grondin show you how to combine SAP Intelligent RPA and the Document Information Extraction service so you can process various documents (invoices or payments notes for example).

Learn more in this blog post: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/05/12/combining-document-information-extraction-and-intelligent-rpa-to-automatically-extract-data-from-pdf-documents/