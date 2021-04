SAP Community

In this replay of the SAP Community call "How to use credentials and variables with Cloud Factory in SAP Intelligent RPA", held on April 7th, Julien Leonard, covers how to store credentials and variables that you can use to make your automation configurable with the Cloud Factory as part of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation. Learn more in this blog post: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/16/how-to-use-credentials-and-variables-with-cloud-factory-in-sap-intelligent-rpa/