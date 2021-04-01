Community Live

How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management

The journey to utilize SAP cloud solutions is usually not a big-bang, but a stepwise integration of new SaaS applications into an existing landscape. In this session we will have a look at SAP’s IAM solutions Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning that support this integration journey. We will have a look at various ways to establish single sign-on and how to migrate users with local passwords to a central IAM service. How to best harmonize user identifiers when different cloud solutions integrate with central foundation services like a central audit log or workflow inbox? Large enterprises often utilize cloud solutions in different regions in the world. What should be considered for such complex landscape setups? Finally we will share an outlook how to protect system-to-system communication with a consistent security concept avoiding the complexity of point-to-point trust configurations.