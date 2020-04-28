Community Live

SAP Community

Regardless of the industry, automation of business processes has become critical to business strategy and success. In addition to robotic process automation, big data and blockchain technology, artificial intelligence in particular is seen as groundbreaking for automation success. Join the SAP Community call and find out how SAP AI Business Services ensure that artificial intelligence can be easily consumed across the entire business, by providing strategic services and applications that automate & optimize corporate processes and enrich customer experience across the intelligent suite.

