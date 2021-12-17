Community Live

SAP Community

Governments, investors and buyers are increasingly requesting sustainability data related to greenhouse gas emissions, human rights adherence, diversity and inclusion, waste amounts and recycling rates, and more. Manual spreadsheet-based sustainability reporting quickly reaches its limits, as it does not scale and cannot easily be done on an ongoing basis. The SAP Sustainability Control Tower simplifies the integration of multiple data sources and deriving sustainability-related insights along established reporting frameworks. Join this session to learn more about the capabilities of the SAP Sustainability Tower! The session includes a demo of the solution and will allow participants to ask questions to the SAP experts during the Q&A part.