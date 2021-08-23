Community Live

SAP Community

SAP’s industry cloud is the open innovation space for SAP and our partners, to build differentiating solutions for the core business of our customers. Industry cloud solutions extend the end-to-end processes of SAP S/4HANA, LoB Cloud solutions and the SAP Business Network to enable our customers to optimize and transform their core business. Industry cloud solutions are cloud native and built on SAP Business Technology Platform using intelligent technologies such as analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to create new user experiences that unlock new levels of efficiency and differentiation. Join Kai Finck (add title) on the SAP Community call to find out more and get answers to your questions.