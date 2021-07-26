Community Live

SAP Community

Understanding the scope of your SAP S/4HANA implementation is an important part of the journey. It helps you define the priorities, gaps and integration points needed, so you can effectively plan your transformation project. In this session, our experts will show you how SAP can support in the discovery phase. Using an end-to-end business process as an example, the experts will explain how to understand the functional scope and requirements, so you can move on to the next phase of your transformation project. In the demo section, learn how to establish single sign-on across SAP solutions, SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors, using the SAP Cloud Identity services on SAP Business Technology Platform.