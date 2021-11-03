Community Live

SAP Community

Learn how Field Service Management solutions from SAP provide new and enhanced Service Offers and Capabilities which deliver new levels of insight and service process efficiency, helping end customers to achieve better business results and improve sustainability. Explore more about: • Dynamics in the market and today’s Challenges and Trends for field service providers • How new business models are transforming Manufacturers and Product Makers into Asset Owners that deliver Performance and Purpose • What business values do field service management solutions from SAP bring for our customers