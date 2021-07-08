Community Live

SAP Community

In this call you will learn about the suite quality “end-to-end business process blueprints" and get to know how to reduce your planning efforts for implementation projects. Gain insights how architecture decisions are supported by leveraging process blueprints following the Industry Reference Architecture standard. You will also learn how end-to-end business process documentation is intuitively linked to detailed API information, available in SAP API Business Hub. Join us and take the opportunity to get your questions addressed live.