Community Live

Workplace learning has gained in importance given the increased need for organizational agility, upskilling/reskilling and remote and virtual learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Facilitating Lifelong Learning research program is investigating how companies can most effectively facilitate all types of and motives for learning. Based on an extensive review of academic and business literature and qualitative customer interviews, audience members can expect to learn: - Key psychological, organizational, and technological factors in a learner experience - How learning technology and strategy can support learner's unique needs - What learning leaders currently view as key challenges and priorities for their learning technology and strategy