Community Live

SAP Integration Suite is SAP’s hybrid integration platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. It is a versatile enterprise integration platform as a service (EiPaaS) supporting both cloud and on-premise integrations with SAP and 3rd party applications. In this session we will have Integration Black Belts from customer SIKA AG, sharing diverse enterprise Integration scenarios in their organization and how SAP’s integration technology is able to quickly and efficiently create seamless, on-premise, in-the-cloud, and hybrid integrations. Sika AG is a Swiss multinational specialty chemical company that supplies to the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Using SAP Integration Suite’s various capabilities like Cloud Integration, API management and Integration Advisor, Sika integrated large sets of both SAP and non-SAP applications. Also learn also how they accelerate B2B integrations using SAP’s Integration technology. This session will include a presentation followed by a live panel discussion and open Q&A.