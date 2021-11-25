Community Live

SAP Community

Application landscapes tend to grow and become more complex over time. At the same time, they still have to be agile and flexible to keep up with new digital trends and technologies. Having a well-defined integration strategy in place is key to run a resilient and future-ready application landscape. SAP has introduced the SAP Integration Solution Advisory Methodology that helps to define and execute your individual integration strategy based on SAP recommendations. Get to know the building blocks of this methodology and learn how to identify integration requirements for your organization and how to assign these to integration use cases that can be mapped to the SAP-recommended integration technologies. Take the chance to address your questions with the expert.