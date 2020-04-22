Community Live

SAP Community

After you have taken the first steps with master data quality management using SAP Master Data Governance, you certainly want to know more about the details, internals, and tackling specific requirements when implementing data quality rules. Join this webinar to learn how the system performs data quality evaluations and about extra data provisioning in BRFplus implementations.

About the speaker: Andreas Seifried is a product manager for master data management at SAP SE, being responsible for the data quality management capabilities of SAP Master Data Governance. Since joining SAP in 2001 he held various positions in product management and development, benefiting from close collaboration with customers and experiences gained in implementation projects during his career at SAP consulting and Deutsche Telekom. Overall, Andreas has more than 25 years of expertise in the IT industry and holds a degree in engineering sciences of the Fridericiana University of Karlsruhe. Connect with him on SAP Community: https://people.sap.com/andreas.seifried