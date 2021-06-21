Community Live

SAP Community

SAP customers are on a digital transformation journey and also want to move their integration platform to the cloud. This helps them to modernize their IT landscape and scale their businesses as they grow into an Intelligent Enterprise. In this session we will have Dr. Vadim Klimov, an integration veteran and Black Belt from customer arm, sharing their evolution of SAP Integration landscape and migration from SAP Process Orchestration to SAP Integration Suite. He will talk about challenges faced and lessons learnt. This session will include a presentation followed by a live panel discussion with Gayathri Narayana and open Q&A.