Community Live

Companies today require a high degree of resilience to survive, or even thrive, during periods of massive disruption, as evidenced by the 2020 global pandemic. This requires supply chains that are digitally connected and able to respond effectively to the threats or impacts of such disruptions. SAP Design to Operate supports a digitalized supply chain that is seamlessly connected across the five pillars of Design, Plan, Manufacture, Deliver and Operate. These pillars include a comprehensive set of best in class, interoperable solutions that can be implemented in a modular fashion to enable end-to-end supply chain responsiveness, resiliency and sustainability.