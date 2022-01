SAP Community

There are many ways to simplify and deliver integration. We will cover three uses cases where SAP Mentor and Senior SAP Integration expert, Daniel Graversen , who is the founder, CEO and Board member of Figaf , will share tips and best practices on how automation and DevOps can enable integration developer to focus more on integration than on governance. He will also talk about the migration tool from Figaf that won the Hack2Build initiative and how it can help to simplify your migrations.