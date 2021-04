Ian Thain

In this SAP CodeTalk Ian Thain from SAP Community & Developer Relations speak to his colleague Thomas Jung, who is the Manager of the SAP Developer Advocates. As we are in week 6 of Devtoberfest we have a catch up to what has been happening, what will happen & general information regarding Devtoberfest. More details can be found at https://developers.sap.com/devtoberfe st