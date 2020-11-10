Community
Community Live
SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite and Cloud Foundry
Ian Thain
November 10, 2020
In this SAP CodeTalk, Ian Thain talks to Shilpa Vij and Andreas Quenstedt on how to leverage SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite in a Cloud Foundry Environment.
Explainable/Contextual AI
Ian Thain
November 20, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - Event-Driven Integration using SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite
Ian Thain
September 29, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - Devtoberfest catch-up
Ian Thain
September 25, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - Optical Character Recognition
Ian Thain
September 11, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - Future Proof PO with SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite
Ian Thain
August 6, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - SAP HANA Cloud Trial
Ian Thain
August 5, 2020
SAP CodeTalk - Open Source Chart Library
Ian Thain
July 28, 2020
SAP S/4HANA and CPISuite
Ian Thain
June 4, 2020
SwiftUI and SAP Fiori for iOS
Ian Thain
May 21, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite
Ian Thain
May 5, 2020
Catch-up with Kevin
Ian Thain
April 24, 2020
Innovation Factory
Ian Thain
March 18, 2020
Conversational AI
Ian Thain
March 18, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS Update
Ian Thain
March 16, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model and SAP CodeJam
Ian Thain
February 11, 2020
SAP CodeJams
Ian Thain
January 14, 2020
Advocacy News
Ian Thain
January 6, 2020