Ian Thain

In this SAP CodeTalk, Ian Thain from the SAP Global Developer & Community Relations Team speaks to Wei Tah Chai on the subject of Explainable/Contextual AI. Chai covers a number of subjects including why it is so important as well as how you as a developer can benefit & get started. Locations mentioned are https://contextual-ai.readthedocs.io/... and https://github.com/SAP/contextual-ai