Community Live

Erica Davis

There are quite a few definitions out there for digital twins, but many have in common that a digital twin is a digital representation of a real-world entity or system. The main benefit of having a digital twin is the ability to optimize the operation and maintenance of the physical counterparts. They also allow for accurately testing new scenarios, and predicting and preparing for enhancements or issues without disrupting the current state of the existing entity. Digital Twins can combine many elements, ranging from hardware sensors, machine learning to connectivity solutions such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).