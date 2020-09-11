Community
Topics
Answers
Blogs
Events
Programs
Resources
What's New
Manage my Account
Logout
Search
Home
Community
Ask a Question
Write a Blog Post
Login / Sign-up
Community Live
AI on the Edge with Mike Tyka
Sven Haiges
September 11, 2020
Both AI and Edge Computing are hot topics, but the combination of both is even more fun, as they enable completely new use cases and customer experiences.
More from Labs Talk
Open Channel on Spotify
The Future of Transportation with Ana Eloisa Garcia
Sven Haiges
November 12, 2020
Gardener with Rafael Franzke
Sven Haiges
October 29, 2020
Zero Waste with Gregor Kolb
Sven Haiges
October 15, 2020
Velou with Sadee Gamhewa and Geoff Wright
Sven Haiges
October 1, 2020
Digital Twins with Lennart Hinrichs
Erica Davis
September 17, 2020
The Future of Local Commerce with Johannes Engelke
Sven Haiges
September 4, 2020
Robotic Process Automation with Sebastian Schroetel
Sven Haiges
August 21, 2020
Nyris with Markus Lukasson
Sven Haiges
August 6, 2020
The Role of Social Media for Customer Experience with Dan Gingiss
Sven Haiges
July 23, 2020
Corona-Warn-App Update with Malte Janduda
Sven Haiges
July 9, 2020
Roboy with Rafael Hostettler
Sven Haiges
June 25, 2020
The Corona-Warn-App with Thomas Klingbeil, SAP
Sven Haiges
June 10, 2020
Web Components with Peter Muessig
Sven Haiges
May 28, 2020
StorifyMe with Nemanja Popovic
Sven Haiges
May 14, 2020
The Future of Labs Talk with Erica Davis and Sven Haiges
Sven Haiges
April 30, 2020
Brain Computer Interfaces with Chris Anderson
Sven Haiges
April 10, 2020
Innovation in SAP CX with Eugenio Cassiano
Sven Haiges
April 10, 2020
The Things Network with Wienke Giezeman
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Knative with Evan Anderson
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Cross-Platform Mobile App Development with Matt Netkow
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Espruino, Bluetooth, and NFC with Gordon Williams
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Happy New Year with Valentin Vieriu and Giancarlo Frison
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
No Code/Low Code Special with Leon Stigter, Jan Oberhauser and Nick O'Leary
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
SAP.iO Startups: Julian Krenge from Parcellab and Babak Mirzaie from Expivi
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
SAP.iO Startups: Mathias Stiefel from 8select and Leon Szeli from Presize
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Tech Beacon with Georg Kreimer
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
Visual AI and Visual Search with Ofer Fryman
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020
IOTA and Distributed Ledgers with Dominik Schiener
Sven Haiges
April 9, 2020