Josephine Monberg

In this episode of the Industry Insights podcast by SAP, our Global Head of Private Equity, Sean Epstein, sits down with host Josephine Monberg to discuss the effects the COVID-19 crisis is having on private equity backed companies across the globe. Sean shares his expertise and insight on the private equity landscape and how private equity firms can start re-imaging operations now and into the future to not only weather this storm but come out stronger ahead of the recovery.