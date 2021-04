Josephine Monberg

On this episode of Industry Insights by SAP, Josephine Monberg interviews Katrina Schiedemeyer, Senior Engineer of Supplier Development at Oshkosh Corporation. Oshkosh Corporation has used technology to help their suppliers, employees, and customers stay connected through the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen now to hear Katrina explain how Oshkosh Corporation optimizes the experiences they deliver in a time of crisis.