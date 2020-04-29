Community Live

Josephine Monberg

Education is one of the many areas that has had to drastically adapt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Students and teachers had to completely change the ways of learning in an extremely short time frame. With various restrictions such as accessibility to digital learning, difficult home environments, etc., there are many questions about how this current situation will impact students’ ability to learn. In this podcast Dr. Malcolm Woodfield, Global leader of SAP’s Education and Research Industry Practice, answers top-of-mind questions regarding the short term impact of Covid-19, mental health of students and educators, what education in the future might look like, and more.